Several Dates Announced For The Play Nintendo Tour 2024

Nintendo is bringing a brand new experience to a mall near you, as the Play Nintendo Tour 2024 kicks off in two weeks in Salt Lake City.

Nintendo has announced a new summer gaming tour, and they will launch the Play Nintendo Tour 2024 two weeks from now. The event will bring you what looks and feels like a proper convention setting like you might see at PAX or Gamescom, all themed around Nintendo games and experiences you and your kids can have together. The tour kicks off in Salt Lake City, UT, on June 13 and will conclude in Minneapolis, MN, in early September, all of which will be in mall locations. We have the full details from the company with the full set of dates.

Nintendo Play Tour

The Play Nintendo Tour has something for everyone – whether that's discovering a new favorite character, enjoying a family activity, or just showing off your skills in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game! Much like the Play Nintendo website, the Play Nintendo Tour is also a destination for families that's packed full of fun activities, friendly Nintendo characters, puzzles, quizzes, videos, and more. What else can young fans expect from this interactive experience? Opportunities to explore the fun and magic of Nintendo worlds and characters – here are just a few samples of what's in store:

Parents can join their kids in plenty of themed fun and activities for the whole family at the event, including personality quizzes, jumbo puzzles featuring Mario and friends, memory matching games and an opportunity to try your hand at the claw machine to snag fun items, just to name a few. The tour even has a dedicated area where attendees can learn more details about the Nintendo Switch system and find some recommended games based on their family's favorite characters.

Guests will receive a free Play Nintendo Tour passport, in which they can collect stickers after participating in various activities at the event. With a completed passport, they will receive free Nintendo goodies such as Play Nintendo bracelets, coloring pages and even a free Nintendo Switch Online 14-day trial code* (while supplies last) – not to mention a chance to use the claw machine to snag loveable character plushies. Attendees with a Nintendo Account can also check in with My Nintendo at the event to receive a Super Mario themed gift item (while supplies last) and 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points** to redeem for rewards on the My Nintendo site.

June 13 -16: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Shops at South Town

Salt Lake City, UT @ The Shops at South Town June 20-24: Denver, CO @ FlatIron Crossing

Denver, CO @ FlatIron Crossing June 27-30: Houston, TX @ The Woodlands Mall

Houston, TX @ The Woodlands Mall July 11-14: Des Moines, IA @ Jordan Creek Town Center

Des Moines, IA @ Jordan Creek Town Center July 18-21: Philadelphia, PA @ King of Prussia

Philadelphia, PA @ King of Prussia July 25-28: East Rutherford, NJ @ American Dream

East Rutherford, NJ @ American Dream August 1-4: Greenville, SC @ Haywood Mall

Greenville, SC @ Haywood Mall August 8-11: Miami, FL @ Aventura Mall

Miami, FL @ Aventura Mall August 30-Sept. 2: Minneapolis, MN @ Mall of America

