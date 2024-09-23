Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Community Day, pokemon, Sewaddle

Sewaddle Shines in Pokémon GO For October 2024 Community Day

Ghosts are out and bugs are in. Niantic announced the Unova Bug-type Sewaddle as the choice Pokémon for October 2024 Community Day.

Article Summary October 2024 Community Day features Sewaddle, debuting its Shiny form in Pokémon GO.

Event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time on October 5, 2024, with exclusive bonuses.

Evolve Swadloon to Leavanny for the special Fast Attack, Shadow Claw.

Enjoy 2× Candy, 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance, extended Lures and Incense, and special tier four Sewaddle Raids.

The October 2024 Community Day Pokémon has been announced for Pokémon GO. You may have expected a Ghost-type for spooky season, but the spirits have not yet made their arrival. Instead, Sewaddle will take the spotlight for the next Community Day, appearing for the first time in its Shiny form.

Here are the full details for Sewaddle Community Day, the newly announced October 2024 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Saturday, October 5, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Saturday, October 5, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Sewaddle, available for the first time in its Shiny form.

: Sewaddle, available for the first time in its Shiny form. Special moves : Evolving Sewaddle's evolution Swadloon to Leavanny will unlock the special Fast Attack of Shadow Claw: Trainer Battles: 9 power Gym and raids: 6 power

: Evolving Sewaddle's evolution Swadloon to Leavanny will unlock the special Fast Attack of Shadow Claw: Field Research : Rewards such as additional encounters with Sewaddle, Stardust, Great Balls, and more.

: Rewards such as additional encounters with Sewaddle, Stardust, Great Balls, and more. Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Sewaddle Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

: A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses : 2× Candy for catching Pokémon 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day GO Snapshot photobombs Half off trades PokéStop Showcases featuring Sewaddle

: Bonus Tier Four Raids featuring Sewaddle : Niantic writes: "After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Sewaddle to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes! You can only join these raids using Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes. Remote Raid Passes cannot be used to join these Raid Battles. Sewaddle that appear under these circumstances will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that appear during October Community Day's three-hour event period."

: Niantic writes:

