SHADE Protocol Announced For PC Release In 2026

SHADE Protocol is an all-new 2D cyber-fantasy Metroidvania, announced for release on PC platforms happening sometime in 2026

Article Summary SHADE Protocol is a 2D cyber-fantasy Metroidvania releasing on PC in 2026 from Little Legendary.

Play as Zura, a Replica able to rewrite reality in a world overtaken by sentient metal Elythium.

Switch between DAWN and SHADE modes, mastering unique musical weapons called Instruments.

Experience fast-paced, skill-based combat with dynamic parries, combos, and exploration abilities.

Indie game developer and publisher Little Legendary announced their new game today, as SHADE Protocol will be released for PC sometime next year. This game is an all-new 2D cyber-fantasy Metroidvania title where they have made everything highly stylized and fluid, as you'll use an array of abilities to traverse levels and defeat enemies in unique and creative ways. This looks really stunning and should be a lot of fun to play, but this is just our first look at the title. Enjoy the awesome trailer here along with more info on the game below, as we now patiently wait to learn more about its release.

SHADE Protocol

SHADE Protocol is a 2D cyber-fantasy Metroidvania where precision combat, fluid mobility, and an intricate narrative collide. Set in a dying world overtaken by Elythium, a sentient metal that has turned against the world, players assume the role of Zura, a prototype Replica that can recompile reality. As the last hope for humanity and free-willed machines, she must navigate the ruins of civilization, master lost technologies, and defy an enemy that has rewritten the fabric of existence itself.

Seamlessly switch between DAWN and SHADE modes, altering combat styles and gameplay dynamics. Wield Instruments, powerful code-based weaponry inspired by music, each serving a unique role in battle and exploration. Engage in high-speed, skill-based combat, parrying and countering enemies in a world that demands mastery. Explore vast, interconnected Bastions, where every discovery alters the fate of the war between SHADEs and Xaviors, and the all-consuming SHADE Protocol.

UNISON System – Rewrite Reality: The world of SHADE Protocol exists as code. Wield it to manipulate events, relive key moments, and choose their ultimate outcome, shaping the fate of entire factions.

The world of SHADE Protocol exists as code. Wield it to manipulate events, relive key moments, and choose their ultimate outcome, shaping the fate of entire factions. Dynamic Combat System: Mix precision melee combat with specialized Instruments, executing devastating combos, parries, and counters. Swap between DAWN and SHADE modes to adapt to different playstyles in real-time.

Mix precision melee combat with specialized Instruments, executing devastating combos, parries, and counters. Swap between DAWN and SHADE modes to adapt to different playstyles in real-time. Unique Defensive Mechanics: Perfectly timed parries and counters restore Echo, a vital energy source for powerful Instrument attacks and defensive maneuvers.

Perfectly timed parries and counters restore Echo, a vital energy source for powerful Instrument attacks and defensive maneuvers. Instruments – Weapons That Sing: Wield an arsenal of musical weapons, including the Twilight Spear, Sunrise Great Axe, and Midnight Chakram, each with distinct combat and exploration abilities.

