Shadow Articuno Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems

Before jumping into battle against this new Shadow Raid, check out our Shadow Articuno Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players.

The upcoming Spring into Spring event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is Lugia in Tier Five Raids as well as the return of Mega Lopunny to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well, including Costumed Pokémon. However, now there will be Shadow Raids every Saturday starting today featuring Shadow Articuno during the Season of Hidden Gems. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Articuno Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Articuno counters as such:

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Mega Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Articuno with efficiency.

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Midday Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Hisuian Arcanine: Fire Fang, Rock Slide

Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Midnight Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Rock Slide

Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Articuno can be defeated with three trainers, but only if enough Purifed Gems are used to take it down to its non-Enraged state quickly. If Shadow Mewtwo remains enraged, you will need at least four or more Trainers in order to defeat this Shadow Raid in Pokémon GO.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Shadow Legendary Raids is unknown.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

