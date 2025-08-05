Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, giratina, pokemon

Shadow Giratina Debuts In Pokémon GO Rocket Takeover

Pokémon GO introduces Shiny Salandit, Shadow Giratina, and a new rotation of the Shadows used by Team GO Rocket Leaders in August.

Article Summary Shadow Giratina debuts as Giovanni’s Legendary Shadow Pokémon from August 11 to August 17, 2025.

Shiny Salandit is released and can be hatched from 12KM Eggs for the first time during the event.

Shadow Kyogre features in five-star Shadow Raids, with a chance to encounter its Shiny variant.

New Shadow Pokémon and rotated Shadow Leader lineups shake up encounters and possible Shinies.

A Team GO Rocket takeover is coming to Pokémon GO. It will feature the debut of Shiny Salandit, Shadow Giratina, and more. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Delightful Days: Taken Over event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, August 11, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time

Monday, August 11, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time New Shadow Pokémon: Shadow Giratina will be available for the first time. It will be featured as Giovanni's Legendary Shadow Pokémon during the event. A Special Release will be unlocked at the start of the event, and it must be claimed before the end of Pokémon GO: Delightful Days on September 2, 2025, at 9:59 a.m. local time. This Special Research will allow you to earn a Super Rocket Radar to access a battle with Giovanni. In addition to Shadow Giratina, the following new Shadows will be available through Shadow Grunt battles: Shadow Staryu Shadow Fletchling Shadow Pikipek Shadow Grubbin

Shadow Giratina will be available for the first time. It will be featured as Giovanni's Legendary Shadow Pokémon during the event. A Special Release will be unlocked at the start of the event, and it must be claimed before the end of Pokémon GO: Delightful Days on September 2, 2025, at 9:59 a.m. local time. This Special Research will allow you to earn a Super Rocket Radar to access a battle with Giovanni. In addition to Shadow Giratina, the following new Shadows will be available through Shadow Grunt battles: Shiny release: Shiny Salandit will make its debut. It can be hatched from 12KM Eggs. Shiny Shadow Kyogre will be available for the first time in Shadow Raids for a special Shadow Raid weekend. Niantic writes: "Shadow Kyogre will appear in five-star Shadow Raids from Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 10:00 p.m local time. Additionally, Trainers will receive one additional Raid Pass from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms each day during the event hours."

Event bonuses: Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons. You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration. Pokémon caught via one-star and three-star Shadow Raids during the event will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP. Field Research: Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available. Complete Field Research tasks to earn Fast TMs, Charged TMs, and Mysterious Components. Collection Challenge: Complete the Collection Challenge to receive XP and one Rocket Radar. There will be a rotation in the Shadow Pokémon encountered by defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders. This usually means that a new Shiny Shadow species will debut. It will not be announced in advance of the event.

Shadow Raids: One-Star Raids: Shadow Bellsproud, Shadow Aipom, Shadow Teddiursa, Shadow Seedot. All can be Shiny. Three Star Raids: Shadow Absol (can be Shiny), Shadow Girafarig, Shadow Whirlipede



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!