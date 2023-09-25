Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Moltres, pokemon

Shadow Moltres Takes Over Pokémon GO Shadow Raids In October 2023

Shadow Moltres switches into Pokémon GO Shadow Raids in October 2023, breaking what many assuemed would be a pattern for these Raids.

We have a Shadow Raid switch-up. During the last Pokémon GO Season, Shadow Articuno remained the Shadow Legendary Raid Boss for the entire three months. Now, Shadow Zapdos is getting booted after just one month. Shadow Moltres will take over as the new Shadow Legendary Raid Boss for the month of October 2023. During the month, Shadow Moltres will be available in Raids during the weekend. This change of pace calls into question speculation about which Shadow Legendary Pokémon would feature in Pokémon GO and when. It was easy to presume that Shadow Zapdos would run all through the Adventures Abound Season with Moltres, then arrive in January. Well, now? We're living in the shadows of mystery.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this October 2023:

September 23rd – October 6th: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) October 6th – October 20th: Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) October 21st – November 3rd: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Darkrai (can be Shiny) ALL MONTH: Shadow Moltres will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for our official Shadow Moltres Raid Guide, which will help Trainers build a team of the best Pokémon with the best movesets. You will also be able to learn how many Trainers it takes to defeat Shadow Moltres, what the standard and weather-boosted 100% CP is, and much more.

The Raid Hours for the month of October 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, October 4th, 2023: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) Wednesday, October 18th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) Wednesday, October 25th, 2023: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this October 2023:

September 16th – October 6th: Mega Gardevoir

Mega Gardevoir October 6th – October 20th: Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar October 21st – November 3rd: Mega Banette

