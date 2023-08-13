Posted in: Games, Natsume, Video Games | Tagged: Inin Games, Natsume Atari Inc., Shadow Of The Ninja – Reborn –

Shadow Of The Ninja – Reborn – Announced For Spring 2024

Natsume Atari Inc. and ININ Games confirmed this week that Shadow Of The Ninja – Reborn – will be released sometime next Spring.

Natsume Atari Inc. and ININ Games revealed they are making Shadow Of The Ninja – Reborn –, set to be released next Spring. The game is the first from the franchise in over three decades; as the company is following up on the success of Pocky & Rocky Reshrined, they look to revitalize another old-school title with a modernized version. This will be a completely redone title of the original Shadow Of Ninja, with modern graphics and mechanics, as well as bringing back the two-player co-op option to help players out if they're struggling in single-player mode. We got more info below as the game will have a demo at Tokyo Game Show 2023 in September.

"This trailblazer in ninja action games is returning after 33 years. The original title was released on the Japanese Nintendo Family Computer by Natsume Inc. in 1990. At the time, it was one of the most polished Family Computer action games and rated as one of the best two-player coop games. It was also the first of a series of titles that solidified Natsume's reputation as a master of action games. Released as Shadow Of Ninja in North America and Blue Shadow in Europe, this classic is finally returning in a completely new production."

"The acclaimed 2D ninja action side-scroller with simultaneous two-player gameplay returns in this new remake. Choose between the male or female character and work together to defeat challenging enemies. The commitment to the 16-bit-style pixel art that was so highly acclaimed in our previous title, Pocky & Rocky Reshrined, will be on display again in this latest release. Enjoy the carefully crafted pixel art as it brings the game to life! Mr. Mizutani, who created the Natsume soundtrack for the original version of this title as well as the Shatterhand and Medarot series, has been confirmed for this new project. Classic gamers will find delight in his renowned guitar riffs and fast-paced 16-bit melodies! As with the 90s original, the key visuals and character illustrations will be handled by Dynamic Production."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!