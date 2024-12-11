Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, regice

Shadow Regice Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

You can defeat Shadow Regice during the new Dual Destiny season of Pokémon GO by using this Raid Guide including the best counters.

Article Summary Conquer Shadow Regice in Pokémon GO's Dual Destiny season with expert raid tips and strategies.

Assemble top counters like Dusk Mane Necrozma and Mega Lucario to defeat Shadow Regice.

Five trainers can conquer Shadow Regice, but more is safer; use Purified Gems for an edge.

Catch rates rise with Circle Lock technique and Golden Razz Berries; a Shiny is always a sure catch.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, have now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the first month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Chill Drive Genesect, Mega Latios, Mega Latias, and Altered Forme Giratina, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Banette and Mega Abomasnow. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Regice, who will have a stint as the Legendary Shadow Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Regice Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Regice counters as such:

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Shadow Regice.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Metal Claw, Moongeist Beam

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Roar of Time

Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Steel Wing, Sacred Fire++

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Victini: Quick Attack, V-create

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Regice can be defeated with five trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have six or more players. Using Purified Gems will make your battle easier. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu will have a CP of 1810 in normal weather conditions and 2263 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

