Shadowverse: Champion's Battle Will Release This Summer On Switch

Marvelous Europe in partnership with Cygames will be releasing Shadowverse: Champion's Battle this Summer on the Nintendo Switch. The game itself is based on the anime adaptation of Cygames' strategic multiplayer mobile/PC card battle game Shadowverse, as you'll be playing a deep deck-building title with intricate mechanics presented with a new narrative experience. The game will be available digitally and physically for Europe, but only digitally in Australia. However, all versions will come with a special promo code for two alternate art cards (three a piece), 10 seer's globes, and cosmetic items redeemable in the mobile or PC version. You can read more about the game below along with the latest trailer as we wait for a release date.

Shadowverse: Champion's Battle is a reimagined version of the strategic multiplayer mobile/PC card battle game for the consumer platform. As players progress the game, they can collect new cards to build more powerful decks. The game can be experienced solo, or players can head online for multiplayer matches to test complex new strategies against others. The game will also feature a Battle Pass system with cosmetic leader skin rewards and other in-game bonuses unlockable by completing missions such as winning online matches. This Nintendo Switch™ release also adds deluxe battle animations for a more immersive experience. In Shadowverse: Champion's Battle, players take the role of a transfer student to Tensei Academy, where they are quickly introduced to the Shadowverse card game by their classmate, Hiro Ryugasaki. The new friends team up with Shadowverse club president (and only member) Rei on a quest to master the popular card battle game and restore the club to its former glory by winning the national championship. Throughout their adventures, players will be able to explore unique locations around the school and surrounding town, where events and encounters await in the least expected places. Team up with new friends, battle to become the national champions, and save the Shadowverse Club for future generations!