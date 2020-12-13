Shady Part Of Me Launches With A Brand New Trailer

Focus Home Interactive released a new trailer for Shady Part Of Me during The Game Awards 2020 as the game was released that night. Developed by Douze-Dixièmes, this is one of those games we've been looking at for a while because of the unique art style and choice of gameplay they went with as it doesn't look or feel like anything else released at the moment. You will embark on a journey that feels like a dream, as you have to overcome your own personal conflicts throughout this narrative adventure. This game looks absolutely adorable with a hint of spooky, and its a shame there hasn't been a ton of buildup for it until now as this deserved far more attention over the past few months than it received. But the game is out now for PC and all three major consoles. No word if there will be a next-gen version, but it is playable on both. Enjoy the trailer and the screenshots below as there is also a 10% discount on the game through December 24th.

Shady Part of Me sends you on an emotional and dream-like journey, with breathtaking artistic direction and the enthralling voice of Hannah Murray (Game of Thrones, Skins). As a little girl and her shadow, overcome emotional struggles through surreal dreamscapes across a touching narrative filled with twists and surprises. Both must learn, cooperate and evolve to progress in a poetic journey. Play with light and shadows, switching between 2D and 3D gameplay at will.

Your ability to rewind time will help you get you through all situations.

Explore surreal environments envisioned in a unique watercolor style.

Solve contemplative puzzles to break the dream.

Experience an introspective narrative journey like no other.