ShapeHero Factory Confirms Mid-September Launch

ShapeHero Factory finally has a proper release date as it has been setup for PC via Steam, PS5, and the Nintendo Switch next month

Experience a tower defense roguelite factory sim where you mass-produce heroes from basic shapes to battle evil.

Utilize strategic factory construction, random artifacts, and upgrades for unique, ever-changing gameplay runs.

Set in a charming storybook world, gather Grand Knowledge to unlock permanent abilities and face The Great Calamity.

Indie game developer and publisher Asobism Company has confirmed the full release date for ShapeHero Factory, as the game arrives next month. You may recall that this tower defense roguelite factory sim title was released into Early Access back in November 2024. Since then, the game has seen a ton of players dive into it in advance and take advantage of trying it out and helping test different updates. Now the team are prepare for Version 1.0, which will be released on PC via Steam, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on September 18, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we'll see it in about a month.

In the world of ShapeHero Factory, players are tasked with saving the world from The Great Calamity, previously sealed within the Book of Magic. To defeat this dark apocalypse, you will need to harness the power of adorable Minions to create tiny heroes. Since heroes can't be directly controlled, employing a top-down strategy is essential. With each wave of enemies growing stronger, you'll need to strategically utilize unique artifacts earned as rewards to bolster your factory and defend your position. Survive the challenging battles ahead and confront The Great Calamity waiting for you at the end.

Start with basic shapes like squares, triangles, and circles, and watch as your factory transforms them into different soldiers with unique capabilities. Engaging Roguelite Tower-Defense Combat: Instead of controlling your heroes, you dictate where they go using your factory construction's layout, and randomly generated artifacts and upgrades will ensure that every run is unique.

Instead of controlling your heroes, you dictate where they go using your factory construction's layout, and randomly generated artifacts and upgrades will ensure that every run is unique. Obtain Grand Knowledge: Collect Grand Knowledge using the enhancement points you gain from combat to unlock permanent abilities.

Collect Grand Knowledge using the enhancement points you gain from combat to unlock permanent abilities. A Delightful Storybook Setting: Everything in the game takes place on a blank scroll spread out across a table in an old, quaint house, and only you can defeat the calamity that awaits in the mystical Grim Grimoire.

