ShapeHero Factory Has Launched on Steam in Early Access

ShapeHero Factory is available now on Steam in Early Access, as you can now play a version of the roguelite tower defense title

Article Summary ShapeHero Factory merges roguelite mechanics with tower defense, now on Steam Early Access.

Players mass-produce heroes from shapes to defend against The Great Calamity.

Every run offers unique experiences with randomized artifacts and upgrades.

Immerse in a charming storybook setting where strategy defeats mystical threats.

Indie game developer and publisher Asobism Co. has officially released ShapeHero Factory into Early Access on Steam this week. The game mixes tower defense gameplay with roguelite mechanics, all built around a factory simulation title where you'll use different shapes in various combinations to produce the things you need to defend and fight against the enemies to come. It's a cool set of circumstances that makes for an interesting kind of game. We have more details below and a trailer above for you to enjoy before trying the game out.

ShapeHero Factory

In the world of ShapeHero Factory, players are tasked with saving the world from The Great Calamity, previously sealed within the Book of Magic. To defeat this dark apocalypse, you will need to harness the power of adorable Minions to create tiny heroes. Since heroes can't be directly controlled, employing a top-down strategy is essential. With each wave of enemies growing stronger, you'll need to strategically utilize unique artifacts earned as rewards to bolster your factory and defend your position. Survive the challenging battles ahead and confront The Great Calamity waiting for you at the end.

Mass-Produce Heroes: Start with basic shapes like squares, triangles, and circles, and watch as your factory transforms them into different soldiers with unique capabilities.

Start with basic shapes like squares, triangles, and circles, and watch as your factory transforms them into different soldiers with unique capabilities. Engaging Roguelite Tower-Defense Combat: Instead of controlling your heroes, you dictate where they go using your factory construction's layout, and randomly generated artifacts and upgrades will ensure that every run is unique.

Instead of controlling your heroes, you dictate where they go using your factory construction's layout, and randomly generated artifacts and upgrades will ensure that every run is unique. Obtain Grand Knowledge: Collect Grand Knowledge using the enhancement points you gain from combat to unlock permanent abilities.

Collect Grand Knowledge using the enhancement points you gain from combat to unlock permanent abilities. A Delightful Storybook Setting: Everything in the game takes place on a blank scroll spread out across a table in an old, quaint house, and only you can defeat the calamity that awaits in the mystical Grim Grimoire.

