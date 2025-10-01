Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sheepherds!, Ultimo Disco

Sheepherds! Confirms Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

You'll be able to heard sheep with dogs in the game Sheepherds! for Steam Next Fest, as a free demo arrives later this month

Article Summary Sheepherds! offers a free playable demo during Steam Next Fest, October 13-20, 2025.

Guide sheep as adorable dogs in a fun, co-op multiplayer party game bursting with character.

Customize your canine with unlockable breeds, skins, outfits, and stylish accessories.

Take on bonus challenges or enjoy freeform herding in beautifully crafted landscapes.

Indie game developer and publisher Ultimo Disco has confirmed the game Sheepherds! will get a free demo during Steam Next Fest this month. If you haven't already checked the game out, you'll be playing with friends as different dogs trying to heard a group of sheep into the places you need them to go. You can check out the latest trailer here showing off more of the game in action before the demo becomes available from October 13-20, 2025.

Sheepherds

You and your sheepdog buddies guide fluffy flocks through colorful flower fields to dye their wool…and make cool clothes for you and your friends. Take your time and have fun barking, running and discovering magical places together— or take on challenges to win treats!

Master The Flock: The sheep follow and influence each other, just like in real life. Learn to manage them like a good sheepdog, by positioning yourself strategically and barking at just the right moment! Or, just do whatever: after all, you're a dog.

The follow and influence each other, just like in real life. Learn to manage them like a good sheepdog, by positioning yourself strategically and barking at just the right moment! Or, just do whatever: after all, you're a dog. Spice it up With Bonus Challenges: Add an extra layer of depth with optional challenges designed to test your skills and teamwork. These features provide a rewarding experience for those seeking more engaging gameplay, while remaining entirely optional for a relaxed session.

Add an extra layer of depth with optional challenges designed to test your skills and teamwork. These features provide a rewarding experience for those seeking more engaging gameplay, while remaining entirely optional for a relaxed session. Not Just Any Dog – Your Dog: Turn your well-earned treats into exciting rewards! Unlock a variety of stylish accessories, colorful outfits, and unique skins to personalize your sheepdog. From corgis to pugs, choose from 15 different lovable breeds. Mix and match your favorite combinations to create a look that perfectly reflects your style and makes your dog stand out in the flock.

Turn your well-earned treats into exciting rewards! Unlock a variety of stylish accessories, colorful outfits, and unique skins to personalize your sheepdog. From corgis to pugs, choose from 15 different lovable breeds. Mix and match your favorite combinations to create a look that perfectly reflects your style and makes your dog stand out in the flock. Small Scope, Big Heart: Sheepherds ! doesn't try to do everything—it focuses on what matters most: cooperation and playfulness. Every detail, from the sheep 's behaviors to the lovingly crafted landscapes, is designed to deliver a polished experience that will leave you smiling.

! doesn't try to do everything—it focuses on what matters most: cooperation and playfulness. Every detail, from the 's behaviors to the lovingly crafted landscapes, is designed to deliver a polished experience that will leave you smiling. Herd With Friends Near & Far: Although it can be enjoyed solo, Sheepherds ! is designed to be played together, whether you're side by side on the couch or connecting from across the globe. The game supports both local co-op and a fully integrated online multiplayer mode, making it easy to team up with friends wherever they are

