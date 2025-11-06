Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sheepherds!, Ultimo Disco

Sheepherds! Release Date Pushed Back One Week

The developers for Sheepherds! revealed it has been pushed back by a week, making the new release date set fort mid-November on Steam

Article Summary Sheepherds! launch on Steam delayed by one week, now set for November 17 release.

Guide flocks and customize your sheepdog with 15 breeds and diverse outfits.

Enjoy a heartwarming co-op experience with both local and online multiplayer support.

Optional challenges add depth, letting players ramp up the action or keep gameplay relaxed.

Indie game developer and publisher Ultimo Disco announced today that they have pushed the release date for their latest game, Sheepherds!, back by a week. Originally, the game was due to be released on November 10, but now they have chosen to step back to November 17. No official reason was provided at the time we were told, but we're guessing its more of a developmental issue than anything else.

Sheepherds!

You and your sheepdog buddies guide fluffy flocks through colorful flower fields to dye their wool…and make cool clothes for you and your friends. Take your time and have fun barking, running and discovering magical places together— or take on challenges to win treats!

Master The Flock: The sheep follow and influence each other, just like in real life. Learn to manage them like a good sheepdog, by positioning yourself strategically and barking at just the right moment! Or, just do whatever: after all, you're a dog.

The follow and influence each other, just like in real life. Learn to manage them like a good sheepdog, by positioning yourself strategically and barking at just the right moment! Or, just do whatever: after all, you're a dog. Spice it up With Bonus Challenges: Add an extra layer of depth with optional challenges designed to test your skills and teamwork. These features provide a rewarding experience for those seeking more engaging gameplay, while remaining entirely optional for a relaxed session.

Add an extra layer of depth with optional challenges designed to test your skills and teamwork. These features provide a rewarding experience for those seeking more engaging gameplay, while remaining entirely optional for a relaxed session. Not Just Any Dog – Your Dog: Turn your well-earned treats into exciting rewards! Unlock a variety of stylish accessories, colorful outfits, and unique skins to personalize your sheepdog. From corgis to pugs, choose from 15 different lovable breeds. Mix and match your favorite combinations to create a look that perfectly reflects your style and makes your dog stand out in the flock.

Turn your well-earned treats into exciting rewards! Unlock a variety of stylish accessories, colorful outfits, and unique skins to personalize your sheepdog. From corgis to pugs, choose from 15 different lovable breeds. Mix and match your favorite combinations to create a look that perfectly reflects your style and makes your dog stand out in the flock. Small Scope, Big Heart: Sheepherds ! doesn't try to do everything—it focuses on what matters most: cooperation and playfulness. Every detail, from the sheep 's behaviors to the lovingly crafted landscapes, is designed to deliver a polished experience that will leave you smiling.

! doesn't try to do everything—it focuses on what matters most: cooperation and playfulness. Every detail, from the 's behaviors to the lovingly crafted landscapes, is designed to deliver a polished experience that will leave you smiling. Herd With Friends Near & Far: Although it can be enjoyed solo, Sheepherds ! is designed to be played together, whether you're side by side on the couch or connecting from across the globe. The game supports both local co-op and a fully integrated online multiplayer mode, making it easy to team up with friends wherever they are.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!