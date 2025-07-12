Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: indie.io, Mosaic Mask Studio, Shields Of Loyalty

Shields of Loyalty Announces Mid-August Release Date

After being in Early Access for over four years, Shields of Loyalty will finally receive a full release, as the game drops next month

Article Summary Shields of Loyalty ends four years of Early Access with a full release this August.

Lead armies in a dark fantasy world shaped by tactical choices and challenging battles.

Three unique factions offer diverse units, abilities, and playstyles for strategic depth.

Commanders add new campaign paths, making every playthrough of Shields of Loyalty unique.

Indie game developer Mosaic Mask Studio and publisher indie.io have confirmed that the release date for Shields of Loyalty will happen next month. The team has been working on this game for several years, as it's been sitting in Early Access for over four years. But finally, Version 1.0 of the turn-based strategy title will be released on August 12, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we wait out the next month for its release.

Shields of Loyalty

Set in a world where the dead do not stay buried and malevolent forces consume the living, Shields of Loyalty challenges players to assemble and lead an army across a sprawling world shaped by strategic choices and grim victories. From the gloomy reaches of the Darkwoods to the frozen expanse of the Eternal Ice, every battle unfolds on carefully designed hex maps where terrain, formations, and precise tactics decide the victor. The Empire faction fields disciplined ranks of armored knights and stalwart infantry, while the Warlords embrace raw brutality, unleashing beasts and berserkers in overwhelming assaults. The Highpriest Faction balances mysticism and martial prowess, blending ancient rituals with elite desert warriors and arcane champions.

From flying units whose mobility can break enemy lines to stealth specialists striking at critical targets, each unit offers unique abilities for tacticians to deploy against the undead. Some excel at ranged or elemental attacks, others sow chaos by lowering morale, and many possess passive abilities that reward precise timing. Experimentation with unit combinations keeps every encounter fresh, and mastery demands understanding each unit and faction. It is up to the player to weave these elements into cohesive strategies across every hex. Commanders further shape how every campaign unfolds, each representing a distinct path through Mantaria with unique strategy, challenges, and narrative flavor. Aglovan the Noble leads a disciplined campaign of cavalry maneuvers and tactical precision, while Warlord Karnoth drives a brutal conquest rooted in sheer force.

