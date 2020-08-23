Shing! Will Be Released On Steam On August 28th

Mass Creation and WhisperGames revealed this week that their upcoming game Shing! will be released on August 28th. The game has been an interesting one to wait for as its an action-adventure title with a bit of platforming, a bit of hack-n-slash, and a bit of beat 'em up all put in a 3D world on a 2D plane. You and up to three more players get to roam around as amazing ninjas with no fear, taking out evil-doers in this semi-futuristic title. You can check out screenshots below as well as the latest trailer as it will officially drop this coming Friday.

Shing! delivers a classic co-op beat 'em up adventure true to what fans love about the genre while adding a few twists of its own. Pull off angled combos, counters, aerials, parries and more in fast-paced, freestyle combat with unique controls built around the right analog stick. Your band of wisecracking ninja warriors each have their own strengths, and you can swap between them in an instant to chain attacks, revive allies, or strategically bank power-ups for upcoming bosses or challenge rooms. Play solo or with friends: 4 player local and online co-op (Online co-op available with Steam Remote Play, and Nvidia Geforce NOW).

