Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Adds Two New Lizardcube Drops

SEGA has revealed two new crossover drops coming to Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, as Wonder Boy and Streets Of Rage make an appearance

Streets of Rage 4 bundle adds iconic beat 'em up action with unique moves and hand-drawn visuals.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap joins the roster, bringing exploration, action, and re-orchestrated music.

Both DLCs offer exclusive content and celebrate the legacy of side-scrolling action in Shinobi style.

SEGA and developer Lizardcube have revealed two new classic video game drops coming to Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance, as we'll see Strets of Rage and Wonder Boy come into the fold. Both of these feature characters from their respective franchises, coming in to aid in the fight with their own set of moves and abilities and some fun animations. We have info about both for you here as they are available as DLC packs now.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance x Streets of Rage 4

Amongst the best beat'em up series ever created, the all-time classic Streets of Rage, known as Bare Knuckle (ベア・ナックル Bea Nakkuru) in Japan, was a trilogy of games known for timeless gameplay and electronic dance influenced music. Streets of Rage 4 builds upon the classic trilogy's gameplay with new mechanics, beautiful hand-drawn visuals, and a God tier soundtrack. From the studio Lizardcube, known for creating high-quality 2D games, comes two action-packed games in one bundle – Shinobi: Art of Vengeance and Streets of Rage 4. Whether you want to wield your katana in vengeance, or use your bare knuckles in a rage, this bundle provides plenty of action. These games prove that side-scrolling action games never go out of style.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance x Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap

Boasting beautiful, hand-drawn animations and a re-orchestrated soundtrack, the cult classic, Wonder Boy, returns with a unique blend of exploration, action, and adventure! Cursed into a half-human, half-lizard monstrosity by the Meka-Dragon, you are in search for a cure! The only way you can return to human form is to find the Salamander Cross, a magical item with the power to remove curses. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance and Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap are now available as an exclusive bundle! Both of these amazing games build on the storied legacy of the side-scrolling genre and provide fantastic gameplay along with great action.

