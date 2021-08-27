Shiny Azelf, Mesprit, & Uxie Set To Arrive In Pokémon GO

New Shiny Legendary Pokémon are on their way to Pokémon GO! Niantic have announced Shiny Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie for the second half of September. So who's up first? Let's take a look.

Niantic announced the full Legendary Raid details for September over at the Pokémon GO blog:

Lugia with the attack Aeroblast will be appearing in five-star raids from Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Depending on your region, Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland) will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. For the first time ever in Pokémon GO, you might find a Shiny one, if you're lucky!

So there we have it. Lugia will take over from Zamazenta for a two-week raid rotation. Now, it doesn't mention that Lugia will be Shiny, but don't fret. Lugia has been Shiny-capable for a long time and it will remain so during this raid feature.

Now, with those raids in mind for September, we now know what each of the weekly raid hours will look like in Pokémon GO. They will play out like so:

Wednesday, September 1, 2021: Lugia with the attack Aeroblast

Wednesday, September 8, 2021: Lugia with the attack Aeroblast

Wednesday, September 15, 2021: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland)

Wednesday, September 22, 2021: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland)

Wednesday, September 29, 2021: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland)

Now, for those who assumed Hoopa would be released as a raid boss (ahem… I did, I admit), we now have confirmation that Hoopa will debut through Special Research on Sunday, September 5th for a one-day event. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for details.