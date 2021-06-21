Shiny Corsola Arrives In Pokémon GO… But Where Can It Be Found?

Well, this was unexpected. Late Sunday night, Pokémon GO announced the release of Shiny Corsola as part of "Air Pokémon Adventures." The question is, though… where will Corsola be available?

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced:

The Pokémon Company has launched Pokémon Air Adventures, an initiative started in Japan that helps create wonderful travel memories. [Shiny Corsola will be] appearing in Pokémon GO for the first time starting July 22! Corsola can be encountered only in certain regions. If you're lucky, you might soon find a Shiny Corsola! There is no time limit planned for this appearance, so when you're able to travel to a region where Corsola appears in the wild, you can venture out to search for a Shiny one! Pokémon Air Adventures is an initiative that helps create wonderful travel memories. We hope that when people can travel, Pokémon Air Adventures can be an opportunity to help them enjoy traveling even more.

Alas… Corsola will remain region-locked. This is a big step in the direction of Niantic pulling back from their pandemic restrictions, which I think is understandable at this point. That's not to say that it's a bummer that Corsola won't be briefly available worldwide in a release event, but part of me is a little relieved as well. When Niantic features regional species as part of events like Safari Zone or GO Fest, the excitement adds to these kinds of events quite a bit for those unable to travel.

Now, for those looking to find Corsola, it is exclusive to tropical regionals along the Equator. If you are lucky enough to live there, let the hunt for the baby blue coral Pokémon begin. For the rest of us, it's going to either come down to travel or waiting for an event to bring it briefly out of the region.