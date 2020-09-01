Shiny Doduo, Shiny Ledyba, & Mega Houndoom Coming To Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced their upcoming slate of Pokémon GO events for September 2020, all of which will focus on Mega Evolution. These events will see the release of Shiny Doduo and Shiny Ledyba. Here's what you can look forward to in each event.

Mega Raids Event

This event will take place start Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 8:00AM and will run through Monday, September 7, 2020, at 10:00PM local time. The goal of the event is for players to complete two million Mega Raids, at which point Mega Pidgeot will be released in raids for the remainder of the event. Other details of the event include:

No new Shiny releases, but prepare for Shiny Ledyba and Shiny Doduo in the next two events.

Abra, Magnemite, Exeggcute, Rhyhorn, Tangela, Electabuzz, Omanyte, Aerodactyl, Murkrow, Treecko, Torchic, Lotad, and Roselia will spawn in the wild.

There will be more Mega Raids, and trainers who have friends raiding will them will receive an increased attack bonus.

Event-exclusive Field Research will award Mega Energy for Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

Mega Battle Event with Shiny Ledyba Release

This event will take place start Friday, September 11, 2020, at 8:00AM and will run through Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 10:00PM local time. The goal of the event is for players to complete 275 million battles, at which point Mega Houndoom will be released for the remainder of the event. Other details of the event include:

Shiny Ledyba release.

Caterpie, Weedle, Paras, Venonat, Scyther, Pinsir, Ledyba, Spinarak, Wurmple, Kricketot, and Burmy will spawn in the wild.

Mega Beedrill will receive a CP boost in all non-raid battles.

Team GO Rocket will have a shift in their Shadow Pokémon line-up.

Timed Research.

Event-exclusive Field Research will award Mega Energy for Beedrill, Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

Mega Buddy Event with Shiny Doduo Release

This event will take place starting Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 8:00AM and will run through Monday, September 28, 2020, at 10:00PM local time. The goal of the event is for players to the Timed Research at which point a Mega Gengar-centric Research will be unlocked for the upcoming Halloween 2020 Event. Other details of the event include:

Shiny Doduo release.

Mega Evolution lasts for twelve hours rather than four.

Poffin duration is doubled.

Doduo, Alolan Exeggutor, Pinsir, Lapras, Snorlax, Furret, Wobbuffet, Mantine, Skarmory in the wild.

Large Pokémon will be spotlighted in raids.

Taking a GO Snapshot of your Mega Evolved Buddy will lead to a photobomb encounter with a Pokémon of the same species.

Timed Research.

Event-exclusive Field Research will award Mega Energy for Beedrill, Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

Bleeding Cool will report with more details on these events as they go live.