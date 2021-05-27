Shiny Galarian Ponyta Make-Up Coming To Pokémon GO

One of the most anticipated pieces of information was left out of Niantic's info dump about June 2021's events in Pokémon GO today. However, those who follow the @NianticHelp Twitter were treated to a bit of information that folks who rely on the in-game notifications and official blog were not. We now know the details of the upcoming Shiny Galarian Ponyt make-up, including the date, time, and method of encounter. Let's get into it.

Niantic posted the following to the @NianticHelp Twitter page:

Trainers, to make up for issues with Shiny Galarian Ponyta, we will be adding these bonuses from June 1st, 2021 at 10:00 am to June 8th, 2021, at 10:00 am local time: – Galarian Ponyta appearing more often in 7km Eggs – Timed Research featuring Galarian Ponyta plus bonus items

The Timed Research aspect of this seems fair indeed. For those who missed out on why this is happening, it was discovered by Pokémon GO researchers on the r/TheSilphRoad subReddit that Shiny Galarian Ponyta encounters just weren't happening after the Luminous Legends X event. After a week of no confirmed encounters, Niantic finally addressed this on their "Known Issues" page. The Shiny capabilities of this Pokémon, which was the May 2021 Research Breakthrough, had been turned off. This means that anyone who claimed an encounter during that time period were robbed of a potential Shiny.

It's good to see Niantic offering free encounters through the Timed Research as well as Eggs for anyone who wants to put in work for an extra grind. One thing that has been criticized in the past that remains an issue is how Niantic relays this information to the fanbase. @NianticHelp is not a Pokémon GO page, but it is treated as such. This information should be available through the main blog. If we can get an entire essay on the minute details of GO Battle League Season 8 structure, it follows that a short blog entry as a pop-up notification is necessary for this. In any case, good on them for the make-up, and I'm glad Bleeding Cool and sites like this exist so that we can make sure the huge portion of players who don't use the hellscape known as Twitter will be able to find out about this event.