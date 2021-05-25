Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon Released In Pokémon GO

The second half of the Luminous Legends Y event begins today at 10 AM local time in Pokémon GO. During the first part of the event, the Pokémon GO community succeeded in completing Niantic's Team GO Rocket Challenge, which tasked us with defeating 25 Million Rocket Grunts. Now that the challenge has been complete, this Eevee-themed event will be enriched with two major bonuses.

Here is the information about these bonuses directly from the official Pokémon GO blog:

From Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. UTC, you can work together with other Trainers worldwide to defeat 25 million Team GO Rocket Grunts in total. If that goal is met, the following special bonuses will be available from Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. A 3× Catch XP bonus will be active for the rest of the event. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon! Galarian Zigzagoon will be appearing in one-star raids for the rest of the event.

Pokémon GO trainers, if you have yet to complete your Luminous Legends Y Timed Research, make sure you do so… because there is a Galarian Zigzagoon encounter toward the end that will now be newly Shiny-capable. This is one of the coolest-looking Shinies in the game, with the Kiss-themed Galarian Zigzagoon going dark pink and white with teal eyes and a teal tongue. It looks Tim Burton-esque, doesn't it? This is going to be a fun one to hunt for sure.

The great part about unlocking Shiny Galarian Ponyta during Luminous Legends X and now unlocking Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon during Luminous Legends Y is that these are now in Pokémon GO to stay. Hopefully, they'll be in the standard 7 KM Egg rotation when the dust of May's Pokémon GO events has settled.

Best of luck to everyone hunting Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokémon GO and be sure to make use of your Lucky Eggs during this week's XP bonus!