Shiny Jirachi, Primal Kyogre, & Primal Groudon Coming To Pokémon GO

Today, Niantic announced details for Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas, taking place from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. PST on Saturday, February 18, 2022 and Sunday, February 19, 2022 at Sunset Park. As part of the event, Trainers will encounter Shiny Pokémon and Primal Reversion forms making their Pokémon GO debuts, complete Special Research, access the Ruby vs. Sapphire Challenge, team up with Team GO Rocket and more. From Tuesday, November 29 to Saturday, December 31, early bird pricing for one-day tickets are available for purchase on the Pokémon GO Tour website for $25.00 USD (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency, plus any applicable taxes and fees).

Here are the details for the in-person Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas event:

Date and time: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. PST on Saturday, February 18, 2022 and Sunday, February 19, 2022 at Sunset Park.

Team GO Rocket Special Research: Trainers at Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn: – Las Vegas will be able to take part in an exclusive adventure and work alongside the Team GO Rocket Leaders for the very first time. There is no word on why we'll be working with villains, but we shall see!

Shiny Jirachi release: Just like Mew's Shiny release with Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, Jirachi is here with GO Tour: Hoenn.

Bonuses: These include:
Half Hatch Distance
Up to nine additional daily Raid Passes for spinning Photo Discs at Gyms
And more unannounced bonuses

Then, there will be the normal global remote event, Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn. Details are as follows:

Date and time: From Saturday, February 25, 2023, and Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Date and time: From Saturday, February 25, 2023, and Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Global release of Primal Reversion, Ruby vs. Sapphire Challenge, and more: More Special Research questlines featuring Rhi from the GO Ultra Recon Squad. Niantic says, "Professor Willow has tasked Rhi with researching Hoenn folklore about the Red and Blue Orbs—items which are said to have some connection to Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon." I'm wondering if this will be a mechanic somewhat like Mega Energy so that Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon won't be permanent transformations.

: Trainers can also encounter Primal Reversion forms at the global event. I'm thinking this will likely be through raids, perhaps powered-up raids like Mega Legendary Raids. Shiny Jirachi: Released through Masterwork Research.