Shiny Shadow Poliwag & Teddiursa Arrive In Pokémon GO, Bagon Returns

The second half of the Power Plant event begins today in Pokémon GO. Modeled after the original GameBoy games which saw the Electric-themed Power Plant taken over by Team Rocket, Niantic has introduced a new wave of Team GO Rocket content. This includes some species making their debut as Shadow Pokémon for the first time including Cyndaquil, Chikorita, Totodile, Hippopotas, Whismur, and Voltorb. While there as been no Giovanni update, which means there is no new Shadow Legendary, there are indeed new line-ups for the Team GO Rocket Leaders… and you know what that means. New Shiny Shadows in Pokémon GO! Let's get into the details.

Shiny Shadow Pokémon can currently only be encountered through the Team GO Rocket Leaders: Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. In the past, they have been encounterable through Jessie and James, but that duo is not currently available. There have also been mistakes where Shiny Shadows have been encounterable through Grunts for a brief stretch when Niantic turns on their Shiny-capability for a new Leader rotation and forgets to remove them from the Grunt pool. The Shiny-capable Pokémon will always be the first one used in a Leader's line-up. Here is the breakdown of which Shadow can be Shiny from each Team GO Rocket leader in Pokémon GO:

Battles with Arlo can lead to an encounter with… Shiny Shadow Bagon: Bagon is not a new Shiny-capable Shadow but instead makes its return here. Arlo initially used Bagon during the second Team GO Rocket Leader rotation from December 2019 until February 2020. This is the first time Shadow Bagon has been Shiny-capable in two years.

Battles with Cliff can lead to an encounter with… Shiny Shadow Teddiursa: Shiny Shadow Teddiursa makes its in-game debut.

Battles with Sierra can lead to an encounter with… Shiny Shadow Poliwag: Shiny Shadow Poliwag makes its in-game debut.

While this does mean that your chance to catch a Shiny Shadow Gligar, Grimer, or Nidoran F has ended, for now, don't worry. Niantic has been using one of the Leader slots for the past few rotations to feature a previously Shiny-capable Shadow making its return as you see with Bagon here.