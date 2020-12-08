Shiny Swinub Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Swinub Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, December 8th, 2020, the game will be flooded with this little icy critter. Maximize on Swinub Spotlight Hour with our tips below.

Is Swinub available to encounter as a Shiny?

Yes! Swinub was the focus of a previous Community Day, which saw its Shiny release. It is a light green, giving the impression of a watermelon that has fallen to the ground. This minty boy is not only a great Shiny but its evolutions of Shiny Piloswine and Shiny Mamoswine are absolutely top tier Shinies in Pokémon GO.

Mamoswine is also a terrific Pokémon to use in raids and is also known to come in clutch in the Ultra League (coming soon in GO Battle League Season Six), so be sure to Pinap these little critters in order to get your candy up.

What is this week's Spotlight Hour bonus in Pokémon GO?

The bonus is double catch Stardust, which is one of the most coveted bonuses in Pokémon GO. At the start of the hour, pop on two Star Pieces and start grinding. The best bet is to use the Quick Catch method to maximize the amount of Swinub you can catch. That way, you can save time by cutting out the catch animation and focus on grinding out that Stardust and Swinub Candy. On that note, you're going to make sure you have hundreds of Pokéballs on deck. It would be smart to prepare for Spotlight Hour by racking up on these by spinning stops and opening all of your gifts ahead of the hour.

Next Tuesday, December 15th, the spotlight Pokémon will be Explorer Pikachu, which will be released for the first time the day before. It will be available in its Shiny form and the spotlight will be double catch Candy.