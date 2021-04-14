Shiny Trubbish & Binacle Debut In Pokémon GO Sustainability Event

A new Shiny Pokémon and a new species from the Kalos region are coming to Pokémon GO with the game's first-ever Sustainability Week event. Here are the details on this upcoming event as well as Niantic's new initiative to make the world a better place.

The Sustainability Week event will bring the following content to Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, April 20th, 2021, at 10 AM to Sunday, April 25th, 2021, at 8:00 PM local time.

SHINY RELEASE: Trubbish! Shiny Trubbish essentially becomes a more household-standard trashbag, replacing its olive green with black. Its evolution of Shiny Garbodor is… actually kind of beautiful. Is that weird?

NEW SPECIES: Binacle "the Two-Handed Pokémon" will debut in Pokémon GO. This Kalos-region species is a Rock/Water-type that evolves into Barbaracle.

WILD SPAWNS: Grimer, Drilbur, Trubbish, Ferroseed, and more. It's great to see the new Shiny release specifically mentioned as a wild spawn, which is something that was once an obvious feature but these days cannot be assumed.

5 KM EVENT EGGS: Diglett, Tangela, Goldeen, Budew, Cherubi, Finneon, and Drilbur. Budew is a Baby Pokémon and is the pre-evolution of Roselia. It was once a staple of 7 KM Eggs along with the rest of the Babies, but has been out of standard rotation other than events.

RAIDS: Vileplume, Alolan Exeggutor, Trubbish, and Binacle are confirmed for the raid rotation so far. Stay tuned for a breakdown of the full rotation along with tips of which species are worthy of your raid pass when the event goes live in Pokémon GO.

FIELD RESEARCH ENCOUNTERS: So far, we can confirm that completing tasks as Pokéstops will lead to encounters with Cottonee, Chespin, Binacle, and more.

Timed Research will be available, but there are no details on what it will task trainers with or what it will reward. Stay tuned for an article dedicated to that when it goes live in Pokémon GO.

On top of all of this, Pokémon GO announced the Niantic Sustainability challenge:

You can work alongside players of other Niantic games to unlock special tiered in-game rewards by participating in the Niantic Sustainability Campaign in the real world. The following rewards will be available on Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time. Tier 1(2,500 activations): Five-star raids will appear more often. Tier 2 (5,000 activations): A free bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes will be available in the shop. The rewards from Tier 1 will remain active. Tier 3 (10,000 activations): A 2× Catch XP bonus will be live. The rewards from Tiers 1 and 2 will remain active.