Shiny Vulpix and Ninetails Are Live In Pokémon GO

One of them is a little Autumn cuddlebug. A woodland creature with a heart as pure as its perfect little face. Pretty much literally a fox. The other is a silvery God of the forest. A majestic creature with a gleaming coat tipped with a brilliant, blue flame. Shiny Vulpix and Shiny Ninetails from the Kanto region are finally being released in Pokémon GO today for the Autumn-themed event and the hype is real.

Earlier this year, there was a Community Day Vote that pitted Vulpix against Rhyhorn, Squirtle, and Dratini. The winner ended up being Rhyhorn, because its Community Day move of Rock Wrecker put it at the very top of the meta due to both its power and the sheer amount of raid bosses weak to Rock-type attacks. Vulpix didn't see its day and, ever since then, fans of this Generation One icon have been wondering when its Shiny will be released. Even its Generation Seven variant, Alolan Vulpix, had its Shiny released before the original Kanto version. Now, finally, clicking on Vulpix in the wild will become a much more exciting gamble… as Shiny Kanto Vulpix blazes into the game.

What will be interesting, though, is the Shiny rate. Mostly during 2020, Shiny Pokémon have been released at the full odds rate of one in approximately 450. This past week saw the release of Shiny Kricketot and many trainers observed that this specific species seemed to boast a boosted Shiny rate. A boosted rate would be welcome for the release of Vulpix due to the limited time in which the event will last. Unlike other events this year, the Autumn-themed event that will see Shiny Vulpix added to Pokémon GO begins today, Friday, October 8th at 8 AM Pacific and will only last until Monday, October 12th at 1 PM Pacific.