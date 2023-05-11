Shoot For The Stars: Gimmick! Special Edition Is Coming This July Shoot For The Stars: Gimmick! will be getting a special edition, complete with a number of collectibles for you to enjoy.

Bitwave Games will be bringing back one of the most sought-after NES games on the planet to modern consoles as Shoot For The Stars: Gimmick! will release this July. There have been a ton of stories about the original game, Mr. Gimmick, with one of the best complete looks at the game done by Pat The NES Punk. The shorthand is that Sunsoft released this game in 1992 as the NES was reaching the end of its life cycle, but they only released the game in Japan and Scandinavia for the Famicom and European NES, respectfully. Since then, it has become a collector's item if you can find it, with the ROM being downloaded frequently over the years and debated over as one of the greatest platformers the NES ever got. Even though few people played it. Bitwave is bringing it back on July 7th, but they also revealed this week they'll be doing a special edition through Limited Run Games that will be made available for pre-order on May 16th. We got more info on the edition below along with the latest trailer.

"Gimmick! Special Edition features Speed Run mode, ideal for speedrunners who wish to show the world their skills. Alternatively, completionists can take their time and soak up their surroundings, hunting for secrets throughout the game and unlocking a surprise by finding every collectible the world of Gimmick! has to offer! For those craving a hard-core challenge, gamers can disable all quality-of-life features in Serious mode to crank up the challenge. Achievements have been added so gamers can bask in their skills while showing off their high scores via the new Online Leaderboards. Platformer fans who find the world of Gimmick! too daunting to complete in a single sitting can save and reload their progress, rewinding the action to tame the more challenging sections of the game. With Gallery mode offering up a time capsule of box art, manuals, and cartridges, enthusiasts will be sure to fall in love with this hidden gem all over again!

"Gimmick! is a special game that means a lot to the retro community, and since announcing the project last year, City Connection, Bitwave Games, and indeed everyone involved has worked tirelessly to ensure this legendary title is brought to a modern audience with the care and attention it deserves," Niklas Istenes, Founder and CEO of Bitwave Games, commented, "It's a true honor to be publishing one of my all-time favorite video games. I hope both new players and veterans of the game will enjoy this trip to this fantastic world of Gimmick!"