Shop Titans Adds Malady The Medusa As Latest Champion

Shop Titans has a new update out there for you to play, as they added a new champion called Malady the Medusa along with other content

Article Summary Shop Titans introduces Malady the Medusa as the newest Champion with unique enchantment-earning abilities

Unlock Malady for 150 Champion Coins, with petrified coins giving a head start on the latest content

New Malady-themed Content Pass active until September 1, offering exclusive shop decorations and blueprints

Score Malady Mega Pack for T15 blueprints, special Medusa decor, and a Shopkeeper outfit; use code MALADY for freebies

Mobile developer and publisher Kabam released a new update for Shop Titans this week, as players now have access to a new Champion in Malady the Medusa. Itr doesn't take a ton of work to see where they got the inspirations for this one from, as they've added their own version of the mythological figure into the tycoon simulation RPG title. With her comes a new Content Pass for those who want to pay for extra stuff, as well as several free additions to the game. We have more details from the devs below and a trailer above as the content is now live.

Shop Titans – Update 20.2

New Champion: Malady the Medusa

Shop Titans' newest Champion is here! A monster from the Chronos Ruins, Malady has been living alone, feared by all due to her Medusa curse, but yearns for companionship. After accidentally turning Argon to stone, Malady has been welcomed to join heroes on their quests! Malady's special ability allows her to earn double the amount of enchantments from completing quests. This new Champion can be unlocked for 150 Malady Champion Coins. Players who collected petrified coins will have a head start to unlocking the might of the Medusa!

Content Pass

From now until September 1, players can participate in an all-new Malady-themed content pass! Complete quests and objectives to unlock stunning shop decorations worthy of a champion, like Malady's Couch and the Snake Fountain, plus powerful blueprints like the Sword of the Sightless

Mega Pack

A new mega pack has sssslithered into the shop with blueprints for the Tier 15 Malady's Robe and the Slithering Scepter. Petrifying decorations like Malady's throne and plushie have also been added, in addition to a striking new look for your Shopkeeper inspired by the new character.

PLUSSSS…

Players can use code "MALADY" for an exciting pack of consumablessss.

