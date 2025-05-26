Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games | Tagged: Games Incubator, Shopkeeper Simulator

Shopkeeper Simulator Releases Free Demo On Steam

You can play a free demo of the latest shopping sim title, Shopkeeper Simulator, as the team are aiming to release the game this year

Article Summary Shopkeeper Simulator launches a free playable demo on Steam ahead of its planned Summer release.

Manage, expand, and customize your virtual supermarket in this addictive simulation game.

Set prices, create promotions, and juggle cash and card payments to maximize profits.

Compete with Supermarket Simulator as you unlock products and optimize your store for success.

Indie game developer Games Incubator and publisher PlayWay have released a free demo this week for their upcoming sim title, Shopkeeper Simulator. We're just going to call it out and say this game looks and feels like a clone of Supermarket Simulator, which has already been out in Early Access since February of last year and is ramping up for its full release. But it looks like these guys are trying to rush their own version of it out as quickly as possible, as they have this demo out and are rushing to have it released sometime over the Summer. We have more details and a trailer here as you can download the free demo on Steam right now and compare the two.

Shopkeeper Simulator

Take on the role of a manager in the most addictive simulation game – open the doors to your supermarket and build it from scratch, transforming a small shop into the ultimate supermarket! Become a great manager and make your store outstanding. Expand your shop, serve customers, and make smart business decisions—all while making sure you don't go broke! Expand your store, make it bigger and provide the best possible service. Create promotions and set competitive prices so that the goods sell quickly. Handle cash and card payments. Have fun and don't go broke. Achieve real success.

Expand Your Product Range: Unlock new products, activities, and services that will satisfy even the most demanding customers.

Unlock new products, activities, and services that will satisfy even the most demanding customers. Customize Tour Supermarket: Choose from demo racks, cabinets, refrigerators, and freezers to organize your products. Arrange your store for maximum efficiency and visual appeal, and see how your choices affect customer flow.

Choose from demo racks, cabinets, refrigerators, and freezers to organize your products. Arrange your store for maximum efficiency and visual appeal, and see how your choices affect customer flow. Manage Your Mini-Market: Start with a small store and learn the basics of running a supermarket in the Demo Version. Stock your shelves with a curated selection of products, handle both cash and card payments, and keep customers happy with fast service.

Start with a small store and learn the basics of running a supermarket in the Demo Version. Stock your shelves with a curated selection of products, handle both cash and card payments, and keep customers happy with fast service. Set Prices & Create Promotions: Experiment with pricing and run limited-time demo promotions to boost sales. Find the sweet spot between profit and customer satisfaction as you watch your goods fly off the shelves.

