Sierra Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021

There has been a shakeup with the Team GO Rocket Leaders' line-ups in Pokémon GO now live as of November 2021. Not only do they have different teams, but the potentially Shiny Shadow Pokémon that you can encounter after defeating them has also changed. With this battle guide, you can build a team to defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra and earn an encounter with a Shiny-capable Shadow Nidoran (F).

Here is a breakdown of Sierra's team and possible counters. This time, to help our readers build their own teams from a diverse selection of possible Pokémon, I will suggest multiple counters for every possible Pokémon she will throw out. These are based not only on type effectivity but also shared weaknesses of other species on these teams and the speed of your counter Pokémon's attacks, which we'll get to below.

SLOT ONE

Nidoran (F): Excadrill, Swampert (using Ground-type moves for damage and Hydro Cannon to kill the shields), Groudon

SLOT TWO

Beedrill: Chandelure (using Fire-type moves), Darmanitan, Rampardos

Vileplume: Chandelure, Darmanitan, Heatran

Slowbro: Zarude, Leafeon, Giratina Origin Forme

SLOT THREE

Houndoom: Rampardos, Swampert

Marowak: Swampert, Leafeon, Zarude

Nidoqueen: Excadrill, Swampert, Groudon

SUGGESTED GENERAL TEAM

Swampert, Chandelure (both Fire-type moves and Ghost-type moves are best in the event of Slowbro, which could be a problem), Excadrill

FINAL TIPS FOR POKÉMON GO PLAYERS

When building a team before you know the exact line-up of Slots Two and Three, aim for general overlapping weaknesses that the options will have. For example, Swampert as a Water-type and Ground-type will work in multiple ways here.

Switch Out: Don't put your counter to the first Pokémon in your first slot. Instead, start the battle with the "Switch Out" method. Put your counter to Sierra's first slot in your second or third slot and, as soon as the battle begins, switch to that Pokémon. This switch will freeze Sierra up for a moment, allowing you to deal damage without taking damage. She will freeze after every switch and also after every Charged Attack. Utilizing this freeze is essential to defeating these powerful Shadows.

Get the Shields Down: Keep in mind… Sierra has two shields. You want to choose a Pokémon that will be able to charge up their Charged Attacks quickly so that Sierra's shields can be taken down and real damage can be done. The faster the attacks, especially with your first choice, the better off you will be. For example, while Swampert's Water-type attacks aren't Super Effective against Nidoran, suiting it with a Ground-type Fast Attack and using the incredibly quick Hydro Cannon as the Charged Attack will allow you to take down shields.