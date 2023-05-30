Silent Hill: Ascension Announced As Interactive Streaming Title Konami has revealed their latest Silent Hill title as Silent Hill: Ascension will be released as an interactive streaming game.

Konami has partnered with Genvid Interactive to release a new Silent Hill experience, as Silent Hill: Ascension will provide a new streaming interactive tale. This brand-new game will follow multiple main characters throughout this world that have found themselves tormented by new and terrifying monsters that lurk around every corner and within every shadow. These new creatures threaten to consume people, their children, and entire towns, as they have been drawn to an area filled with guilt and fears, as well as recent murders. No official release date was put on the game beyond the fact that we'll see it sometime this year. We have more info below, along with the trailer and a few quotes.

In Silent Hill: Ascension the actions of millions will determine the outcome. By the time the last scene streams, which characters have survived? Will those who are left be redeemed, damned, or suffer? Even the project's creators do not know how Silent Hill: Ascension will end. Instead, the character's fates are in the audience's hands.

An extensive ensemble of intricately developed, new characters, monsters and locations in the Silent Hill universe

A fresh, unnerving narrative using Genvid's real time interactive system that enables millions of people to help characters survive and change those characters' fates

High-fidelity visuals streaming across devices

Beginning later in 2023, Silent Hill : Ascension features daily can't-miss live story moments where each day is different than the last based on audience actions.

"Silent Hill: Ascension will captivate audiences with its immersive experience, spotlighting stunning visuals and live community-driven moments, all while exploring the psychological horror that has made the Silent Hill series so beloved by fans worldwide," said Jacob Navok, CEO of Genvid Entertainment. "By participating in Silent Hill: Ascension you will leave your legacy in the canon of Silent Hill. And, in collaboration with Konami Digital Entertainment, Bad Robot Games and Behaviour Interactive, we're offering fans the unique chance to become part of the story themselves."

"Silent Hill fans and horror audiences everywhere have a lot to look forward to," said Motoi Okamoto, a producer of the Silent Hill series at Konami Digital Entertainment. "We are pleased to tell a new interactive story, in never-before-explored locations, alongside new characters that will be introduced to fans of the Silent Hill universe. It is you who will decide the fate of multiple main characters, which will unfold simultaneously around the globe."

"We've gone the extra mile to create a dreamlike world in Silent Hill: Ascension with disturbing, hyper-detailed characters, other-worldly monsters, immersive atmospheres, and an overall audio and visual design that our team is very proud of," said Chris Amaral, Art Director at Bad Robot Games. "The detailed environments, the eerie ambiance, and the realistic characters and monsters should really enhance the horror experience, creating something that is pure Silent Hill, while also feeling unique for the franchise."

