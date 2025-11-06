Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Castlevania, Dead by Daylight, Games, Konami, Silent Hill, Video Games | Tagged: Castlevania, dead by daylight, silent hill

Silent Hill & Castlevania Invade Dead By Daylight For New Event

Dead by Daylight is getting a dose of true horror from Konami, as both Silent Hill and Castlevania take over for a new event

Article Summary Silent Hill and Castlevania characters invade Dead by Daylight in a special 2v8 event running until Nov 21.

Play as killers Pyramid Head and Dracula—The Executioner and The Dark Lord—in the Entity's grim trials.

Cheryl Mason and Trevor Belmont are unlocked as free survivors for all players during the event period.

Exclusive new cosmetic outfits inspired by Konami classics debut for killers and survivors alike in Dead by Daylight.

Konami and Behaviour Interactive have come together for a new epic event in Dead by Daylight that launches today, as both Silent Hill and Castlevania have invaded the game. Starting now and running until November 21, you'll see iconic characters, both as survivors and villains, appear in the game. Specifically in 2v8, where Pyramid Head and Dracula (going by their names The Executioner and The Dark Lord) will be the two killers hunting you down. We have more details of everything you'll see in this crossover from the devs below.

Dead by Daylight x Silent Hill & Castlevania

The unprecedented crossover brings together two of Konami's most enduring symbols of fear, each carrying a distinct legacy of decades-spanning terror. Steeped in psychological horror, The Executioner, wielding his enormous, rusted blade and the power to directly kill his prey, embodies a relentless brand of punishment born in the fog-shrouded streets of Silent Hill. The Dark Lord, by contrast, channels gothic grandeur and seductive menace straight from the halls of Castlevania as a shape-shifting predator driven by an unquenchable thirst. Together, their presence transforms The Entity's 2v8 Trials into a brutal hunt of judgment and bloodlust where no Survivor is safe.

Drawing further from each storied franchise, the event grants all players entering the 2v8 queue access to four free characters for the duration of its run. Joining The Executioner and The Dark Lord are Silent Hill Survivor Cheryl Mason and Castlevania's legendary vampire hunter Trevor Belmont—each unlocked and available for all to play throughout the event.

Dead by Daylight's latest 2v8 update also introduces 4 new Outfits inspired by Konami's legendary characters. The Belmont clan extends its lineage in The Fog with a Legendary Outfit for Trevor Belmont that brings his descendant, the powerful Richter Belmont into the Trials. The Dark Lord himself receives a haunting new look with the Very Rare Scorched Terror Outfit, depicting the blistering wrath of the sun upon his cursed form. From the world of Silent Hill, Cheryl Mason embraces a sinister ritual with the Very Rare Awakened Order Outfit, while The Executioner receives the gruesome Very Rare Flayed Torturer Outfit, transforming him into the walking embodiment of suffering.

