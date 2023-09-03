Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Marvelous Inc., Silent Hope

Silent Hope Opens Pre-Orders With New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Silent Hope, as XSEED Games will be releasing the game on Nintendo Switch this October.

Marvelous Inc. and XSEED Games released a new trailer for Silent Hope this past week, revealing the game's release date. This particular trailer gives us a little more insight into the characters you'll be playing and interacting with as you head off into an adventure with this group of misfits. We also learned that the game will be released in North America for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on October 3. As a bonus for those who pre-order and all digital early bird purchases within the first week of launch will also get the "Wanderer's Special Weapon & Voidstone Set" DLC, which will be free for one week after launch, and then cost everyone else $1.

"In a world without words, what hope is there for humanity? Silent Hope takes place in a once-peaceful land, silenced by the former King who stole people's speech before escaping into the endless chasm known as The Abyss. Following these events, the Princess, mourning her father's actions, wept endlessly until her sorrow entombed her in a magical teardrop. Now, years after these events faded from memory, seven heroes find themselves imbued with new powers and drawn towards the Princess; to restore their world, they must brave the depths of The Abyss to find the long-lost King and free the Princess from her crystalline prison."

"Silent Hope harkens back to the glory days of isometric dungeon-crawlers while adopting modern features. Players will take the role of seven unlikely heroes, each with their own unique weapon, fighting style, and non-combat job. After spending their days battling through enemies and collecting materials in The Abyss, the heroes return to Base Camp to craft items, improve gear, and rest up for their next adventure. Each journey into The Abyss will be a fresh experience, with randomized layouts ensuring every excursion has the element of chance, with even greater dangers lurking the further the heroes dare to venture."

