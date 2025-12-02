Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Simogo, Simogo Legacy Collection

Simogo Legacy Collection Released For PC & Nintendo Switch

The Simogo Legacy Collection has been released for both Steam and Nintendo Switch, giving players 15 years worth of games in one title

Article Summary Simogo Legacy Collection brings 7 classic indie games to Steam and Nintendo Switch for the first time.

Includes award-winning titles like DEVICE 6, Year Walk, and Beat Sneak Bandit from Simogo's rich history.

Bonus content features e-books, audio dramas, unreleased music, archives, and playable prototypes.

Experience 15 years of Simogo’s game development in a single, meticulously curated package.

Indie game developer and publisher Simogo has launched a new compilation of games, as the Simogo Legacy Collection is available now. The collection comes with seven games across 15 years of the their history, as well as several additional releases such as e-books and playable prototypes of games. We have the full details here and the trrailer above as its out now on Steam and Nintendo Switch 1 & 2.

Simogo Legacy Collection

From cute arcade novelties to innovative text-based thrillers and acclaimed fourth wall-breaking stories, Simogo Legacy Collection is an eclectic celebration of Simogo's past, featuring faithful renditions of seven games released on mobile platforms between 2010 and 2015.

Kosmo Spin: Simogo's humble debut title: a one-of-a-kind circular arcade game, which was released on the same date as Simogo Legacy Collection, 15 years ago.

Simogo's humble debut title: a one-of-a-kind circular arcade game, which was released on the same date as Simogo Legacy Collection, 15 years ago. Bumpy Road: A romantic endless auto scroller, which is surprisingly tricky and features an unexpected bitter sweet story about life, love and loss.

A romantic endless auto scroller, which is surprisingly tricky and features an unexpected bitter sweet story about life, love and loss. Beat Sneak Bandit: A unique rhythm stealth puzzle game which has a Metacritic score of 92, and has won many awards including an award at the Independent Games Festival, and was BAFTA nominated

A unique rhythm stealth puzzle game which has a Metacritic score of 92, and has won many awards including an award at the Independent Games Festival, and was BAFTA nominated Year Walk (+ Year Walk Companion) : Based on a real Swedish ritual, Year Walk is a folklore mystery game, with a cult-following and has won and been nominated for many awards, including BAFTA and IGF.

(+ Year Walk Companion) Based on a real Swedish ritual, Year Walk is a folklore mystery game, with a cult-following and has won and been nominated for many awards, including BAFTA and IGF. DEVICE 6: Simogo's best seller and most critically acclaimed title, which won an Apple Design Award and an Independent Games Festival award, and was nominated for Game Developer's Choice Awards and BAFTA. An innovative puzzle thriller that uses text to create a completely new experience.

Simogo's best seller and most critically acclaimed title, which won an Apple Design Award and an Independent Games Festival award, and was nominated for Game Developer's Choice Awards and BAFTA. An innovative puzzle thriller that uses text to create a completely new experience. The Sailor's Dream: A peaceful narrative experience that uses the real world clock to tell a story through folk songs, radio transmissions and drawings.

A peaceful narrative experience that uses the real world clock to tell a story through folk songs, radio transmissions and drawings. SPL-T: A simplistic puzzle game in which you split blocks, which is so mesmerizing that Simogo themselves are still playing it to find new strategies and techniques.

Additionally, Simogo Legacy Collection features bonus content with thoughtfully curated curios from Simogo's wide-ranging history.

Year Walk Bedtime Stories for Awful Childre n – E-book

n – E-book The Lighthouse Painting – Audio drama Podcast

– Audio drama Podcast Music – Tracks from Simogo's history, including previously unreleased tracks

– Tracks from Simogo's history, including previously unreleased tracks Images – Illustrations from Simogo's archive

– Illustrations from Simogo's archive Year Walk Prototype – Playable prototype

– Playable prototype Bumpy Road Prototype – Playable prototype

– Playable prototype Rollovski Prototype – Playable prototype

– Playable prototype The Sensational December Machine – Playable short story

