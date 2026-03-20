Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flute, Mars Inc., PointCrow, Skittles, Skittles Gaming Flute

Skittles & PointCrow Have Launched The New Gaming Flute Challenge

Have you ever played a flute as a controller? What about a flute made with Skittles? PointCrow will attempt to do just that in a new challenge

Article Summary Skittles launches an innovative Gaming Flute Challenge turning a flute into a unique game controller.

PointCrow partners with Skittles for a 72-hour gaming marathon using only the Skittles Gaming Flute.

The flute controller requires real breath control and musicianship, adding chaos to classic gaming.

Fans can watch PointCrow attempt to beat community-chosen games live on his Twitch channel.

Mars Inc. has a brand-new gaming challenge out there for the public to try as they have launched the Skittles Gaming Flute Challenge. So what exactly is this flute? As you can see from the imagebelow, the company has created a special kind of flute that can be hooked up to a PC or gaming system and used as a controller. Basically, the way you hold it and the way you play it will control how you play the title. It reminds us a lot of the video froma few years ago where Deano hooked up a recorder to his PC and sniped someone in Call of Duty: Warzone just by playing it.

For this particular challenge, they have partnered with content creator and streamer PointCrow to run a marathon of games in which he will only use the flute as his controller to play (if he can) and beat several games. You can watch him take on the challenge now live on his Twitch channel, as we have more details about the challenge for you here.

Are PointCrow's Fluting Skills Up To The Task Of Taking On The Skittles Gaming Flute?

Skittles is redefining what a gaming controller can be — by transforming a real, concert-hall classical flute into a fully functional way to play video games. The Skittles Gaming Flute requires actual breath control and musicianship to trigger gameplay, turning a traditional years-to-master instrument into an intentionally chaotic, culturally tuned gaming experience.

To bring the Skittles Gaming Flute to life, Skittles is partnering with creator PointCrow (2.75M YouTube subscribers, confirmed he has never played the flute), who on March 19 will spend 72 hours in a dedicated streaming room attempting to complete community-decided gaming challenges using only the flute controller. Every moment will stream live on Twitch, merging classical performance, challenger gaming, and real-time fan interactivity into one sustained spectacle.

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