Skull Island: Rise Of Kong Set For Mid-October Launch

Become King Kong as you make the journey through his kingdom, as Skull Island: Rise Of Kong will be released on PC and consoles in October.

Developer IguanaBee Studios and publisher GameMill Entertainment confirmed the release date of Skull Island: Rise Of Kong with a new gameplay trailer. This is the first time we've been given a really good look at the game, as you will play King Kong on his journey to being the all-mighty worshiped creature on the island. Along the way, you'll tangle with beasts and foes who believe this is their domain, but you're here to show them differently. Enjoy the trailer, as the game will be out on PC and all three major consoles on October 17th, 2023.

"Take on an action-packed quest to avenge the death of Kong's parents at the hands of the ultimate alpha predator: the saurian terror Gaw. Traverse the mysterious island and uncover its secrets across a variety of treacherous environments, discovering the power coursing through its exotic flora and fauna. Conquer waves of primal beasts, defeat unique bosses, and rise above all who stand in Kong's way to being King! Start your journey as the orphaned Kong and experience his evolution to the King of Skull Island as you hunt for revenge against Gaw."

Unleash the Fury of Kong: Deal devastating combos to dominate Gaw's ferocious minions, and unleash your rage to heighten the impact of your attacks. Send even the most gargantuan of enemies fleeing with your earth-shattering roar and brutal finishing attacks.

Explore the Origins of the King: Start your journey as the orphaned Kong and experience his evolution to the King of Skull Island as you hunt for revenge against Gaw.

Start your journey as the orphaned Kong and experience his evolution to the King of Skull Island as you hunt for revenge against Gaw. Unleash the Fury of Kong: Deal devastating combos to dominate Gaw's ferocious minions, and unleash your rage to heighten the impact of your attacks. Send even the most gargantuan of enemies fleeing with your earth-shattering roar and brutal finishing attacks.

Ascend to New Heights: Gain new abilities through special events and intense boss fights to unlock Kong's full potential.

Discover the Mythos of Skull Island: Explore mountainous terrain, jungles, swamps, skullite-filled caves and more to unearth collectibles, unlock new areas, and learn more about the mysterious history of this faraway land.

