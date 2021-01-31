Skullcandy Launches Their First Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

Skullcandy has officially launched their first pair of noise-canceling earbuds as you can now pick up a pair of the Indy ANC. The ANC stands for Active Noise Canceling technology, which they have incorporated into the model like a lot of these suddenly emerging brands have once Razer released their Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds a short time ago. We got more details on the earbuds below as they are currently on sale through both the UK and US websites for about $100.

"Skullcandy products are always made with our fans in mind as we look to infuse new technologies in our headphones and earbuds," said Jeff Hutchings, Skullcandy Chief Product Officer "When it came to Indy, we listened — giving one of our most popular lines the upgrade that customers have been wanting. We stand behind building quality products for every experience and Indy ANC does just that! After two very successful product launches, we are thrilled to bring Personal Sound to the realm of true wireless with our partners at Audiodo. It's become clear from the reviews that people are loving their Crusher ANC and Crusher Evo headphones and we expect nothing less from Indy ANC."

The earbuds use Skullcandy Active Noise Cancelling technology with customisable Personal Sound via the Skullcandy App for a truly unique listening experience tailored to each user. The app also allows you to select a different listening mode from music, movie and podcast, ensuring that Indy ANC suits for any occasion. The enhanced fit of Indy ANC, as well as ambient listening mode, provides more comfort and convenience with the ability to use each bud solo, giving the user full control. With up to 19 hours of total battery life with ANC on, IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance, Lag-Free Connection, Tile tracking and a wireless charging case, Indy ANC combines the best features of the previous Indy earbuds to create the pinnacle true wireless experience. Indy ANC will be available for £99.99 in True Black. Available in selected retailers and at Skullcandy.co.uk on January 28th.