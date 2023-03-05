Skullcandy Reveals New Collaboration With Burton Skullcandy has shown off its new line of earbuds and headphones in a brand-new collaboration with snowboard brand Burton.

Skullcandy revealed that they have an all-new collaboration with snowboard brand Burton, showing off a new line of headphones and earbuds. Technically, all of these have already been released, as they have applied a new look to fan-favorites Crusher Evo true wireless headphones, as well as the Push Active and Mod true wireless earbuds. All of which are available via their website as we speak. You can read more about the partnership for this collab, along with a quote from the company, down below.

"Both a Skullcandy and Burton ambassador, Olympic Gold Medalist, and three-time female Snowboarder of the Year, Anna Gasser, lends her image to the Skullcandy x Burton collaboration. She not only drives progress in her sport but in her community as well, pushing boundaries and inspiring up-and-comers to follow their dreams. The limited-edition Crusher Evo, Push Active, and Mod true wireless solutions feature a uniquely-wild asymmetrical look with a Naughty Nature peach, pink and purple cheetah print on one side and olive green on the other, channeling the fierce energy brewed within those who venture off the beaten path. The design takes inspiration from Burton's Rewind and Name Dropper board graphics."

"Jake Burton Carpenter spent more than four decades advancing snowboard design and fighting for lift access for snowboarders at resorts around the world. Skullcandy was born on one of those chairlifts. Without Burton, snowboarding wouldn't be what it is today. In a way, Skullcandy might not be either," said Derek Steiner, director of global brand partnerships at Skullcandy. With similar backgrounds and philosophies, this collaboration with Burton has been a long time coming. A collection with a look this loud, needs serious performance to back it up, and Skullcandy's Crusher Evo, Push Active, and Mod deliver just that. We hope this unique collab inspires our fans to express themselves on the mountain and in life, always daring to venture down the road less traveled."