Skullcandy Reveals Special Crusher Evo Headphones For Pride Month Skullcandy has a new limited edition pair of headphones being released today as this new pair celebrates Pride Month with a special design.

Skullcandy revealed a brand new pair of headphones this morning to celebrate Pride Month with the limited-edition "All Love" Crusher Evo Headphones. Working in partnership with To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA), the company will donate a portion of all proceeds from the sale of this new design to the nonprofit movement. If you're not familiar with them, the group is dedicated to "presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide." Those looking to buy a pair can do so on their website for $210, as this particular design comes with 40 hours total battery, Rapid Charge, Crusher adjustable Sensory Bass, touch controls, Built-in Tile Finding Technology, and comes in a flat-folding and collapsible design. We have more info on the headset below from today's announcement.

"The limited-edition headphones feature a Pride-inspired colorway designed to celebrate all love, all year long. The Skullcandy "All Love" Edition Crusher Evo headphones will begin selling May 30, exclusively on Skullcandy.com. A portion of proceeds will help To Write Love on Her Arms fund mental health support programs designed specifically for the LGBTQIA+ community. The LGBTQIA+ community faces higher-than-average rates of depression, PTSD and anxiety disorder. TWLOHA is dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with these and other trauma and stress-related conditions. Skullcandy has been a consistent partner with TWLOHA for over three years, and to date, the company has donated over $100,000 for the nonprofit organization. Last year's Inequality Crusher headphones alone helped raise over $50,000 for the organization's LGBTQIA+ focused assistance."

"Skullcandy actively champions mental health, with a focus on supporting programs dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community during this time of year," said Justin Regan, VP of Marketing, Skullcandy. "Through our longstanding partnership with To Write Love on Her Arms we're able to raise awareness, provide critical mental health resources and advocate alongside the LGBTQIA+ community."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!