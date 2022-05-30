Hamster On Rails Announced To Take Part In Steam Next Fest

Indie developer and publisher Virtual Arts Studio announced today they are releasing a free demo of Hamster On Rails at Steam Next Fest. This is basically a fun little game that revolves around building up a village full of hamsters who need your help to get it done. The shorthand premise to all this is that all of the hamsters need more minerals and crystals in order to build up their homes and shops, so you'll need to head down into the mines and get them. But it's no easy task as you'll have to build out railroads in some treacherous territories in order to complete the adventure.

You'll build out special tracks through different worlds as you will attempt to solve fun puzzles that revolve around collecting and extracting resources. Then return and see everything grow so you can become praised and then go off to search for more. You can check out the latest trailer for the game as the demo will be available on June 10th.

The Hamsters' village needs more minerals and crystals and that's why you and the best and bravest railroad builder hamster have been assigned to this adventure. He and you will travel through different worlds, building crazy railways to solve fun puzzles and thus making it possible to extract these resources so important to save the beloved people of the village. Travel through four different worlds in a total of 64 stages, using eight different pieces to assemble the railways, including levers to change the direction of the rails and buttons to activate or deactivate different mechanisms, like doors and traps. Find chests with new skins and use them to customize your Hamster friend, and help other hamsters along the way with secondary tasks (not mandatory).