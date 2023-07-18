Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sky: Children Of The Light, thatgamecompany

Sky: Children Of The Light Celebrates Its Fourth Anniversary

The crew at thatgamecompany have revealed multiple events for Sky: Children of the Light as they celebrate the Fourth Anniversary.

Today, thatgamecompany has revealed multiple events coming to Sky: Children of the Light, as they celebrate the game's four-year anniversary. This will include a two-week celebration feating game parties and limited currency items, as well as a few items happening at Gamescom this August, and an encore of their concert from the in-game Coliseum. We got the full list of what they have in store for you below.

Fly Through a Two-Week In-Game Anniversary Event in July

Sky: Children of the Light's four-year anniversary celebrations just kicked off on Monday, July 17, as thatgamecompany brought back the memorable in-game party event in which players don their birthday crowns and join a plethora of activities. The lively event will bring hundreds of players together in a dance floor celebration. Players will also see the return of limited event currency items, including cakes, guitars, happy birthday music sheets, props, and more.

Digitally Capture Sky's Untamed Beauty

The festive "Season of Moments" is here, and players can saddle up for adventure as they explore a brand-new prairie level based on Yellowstone National Park. Sky kids can connect with nature while collaboratively exploring gorgeous, wide-open plains and capturing each moment with new photography tools, including a selfie mode.

Gamescom: Sky: Children of the Light Official World Record-Breaking Event

On Friday, Aug. 25, Gamescom attendees and fellow Sky players will become a part of a remarkable moment in gaming as thatgamecompany attempts to make multiplayer history for video games and reach a world record of concurrent players in a single screen. Players in person and around the world will come together via proprietary technology and break online game boundaries.

Gamescom: Sky Embarks on a New Journey

Attendees will get a glimpse into the future with a firsthand look at Sky on PC with an exclusive onsite Steam play test in Hall Nine. Sky fans can also wishlist the PC version on Steam; details on a virtual play test are coming soon!

Relive Sky's One-of-a-Kind Concert

From Sunday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 3, Sky kids will relive the in-game musical journey alongside thousands of other players in-game. During this encore event, seasonal items will return including items and cosmetics initially only available during the performance.

