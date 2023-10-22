Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sky: Children Of The Light, thatgamingcompany

Sky: Children Of The Light Reveals Days Of Mischief 2023

Adding to the many Halloween events in video games, Sky: Children Of The Light brings back their annual Days of Mischief.

Indie game developer and publisher thatgamingcompany revealed the annual Sky: Children Of The Light Halloween event with Days of Mischief. Running until November 12, this is a chance for players to immerse themselves in this game's version of the haunting season with several new enchanting spells, an array of Halloween-themed cosmetics, and an all-new ghostly area to check out. We have a snippet from their latest blog below, as well as a trailer showing off what you'll experience as the event goes live tomorrow, October 23.

"Days of Mischief has evolved and grown over the years as different creatures and characters take the spotlight—ghostly staff, cranky cats, thrill rides on Dark Dragons. But this year, the Dark Crabs are the ones demanding their due—and they've been waiting for Sky kids to arrive! The caves of the Cackling Crab open on October 23rd for all players. Teleport there directly from the event guide Spirit, who will appear in Home, or venture there on foot through the Secret Area accessible from the Vault of Knowledge. You can enjoy free potions (and some Light) from the cauldron or fly up to enjoy the company of Dark Dragons and their roller coaster ride, cozy as ever. And if you enjoy cat curses, a nearby Spirit can help you out with that."

"But all is not well. The Dark Crabs have instigated their own mischief—kidnapping Spirits and setting a number of tricks in place for Sky kids who go in after them. Watch your step as you wander through their lair. A pair of ominous eyes are on the lookout as you gather Light, and two mazes will need careful traversing (or a bit of swimming) to make it through. In these nooks and crannies await other Spirits, extra Light to collect…and maybe an extra trick or two."

