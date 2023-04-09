Sky: Children Of The Light Reveals Season Of Passage The crew at thatgamecompany has revealed the next season for Sky: Children Of The Light as Season Of Passage is on the way.

The folks at thatgamecompany revealed some of the new content on the way for Sky: Children Of The Light, as we'll soon be getting the Season Of Passage. Players will be able to experience a new set of quests that will tell a greater story over the course of a few months, while also building their characters up in new ways and snagging some cool cosmetics along the way. They will also be offering up a Season Pass for those who wish to get more out of the experience, but it isn't required. We have more details about the Season below, and you can find more about it on the game's latest blog.

"During the Season of Passage, players will experience the memories of four teenage Spirits navigating the ups and downs of creating community. Along the way, players can team up with others in brand-new Seasonal Quests, as well as unlock a range of new cosmetics, including an instrument they can use to create original music. In Season of Passage, players can particularly look forward to the following."

Seasonal Quests – Players can take part in the Sky: Children Of The Light Seasonal Quests, each one a rite that challenges initiates to build towards a goal without anyone being left behind. These quests begin after sundown, each in a different part of Sky. All quests can be completed independently, but from the second quest onwards the rituals are held with larger groups of Sky kids.

Season Pass – Players with a Season Pass ($9.99, all prices USD) will have the opportunity to unlock all items in Seasonal Spirits' Friendship Trees and the Ultimate Gifts offered by the Season Guide. The three-pack Gift Pack bundle ($19.99) comes with two gift passes to give to friends in the game. All players with a Pass will receive 30 bonus Season Candles as well.