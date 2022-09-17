Skybound Games & Serenity Forge Announce Homestead Arcana

Skybound Games and Serenity Forge came together for a new partnership this week to announce a new game with Homestead Arcana. This looks like a really interesting title as you will take on the role of a farming witch who is pioneering across a range of land that has been mysteriously corrupted with Miasma. The game doesn't have a proper release window, only that we'll be seeing it sometime next year for PC and Xbox consoles, as well as via Xbox Game Pass. We have more info and images below, along with the trailer and quotes from both companies on this new project.

In Homestead Arcana, a mysterious presence known as the Miasma has enveloped the world, banishing the remnants of society to high plateaus above the growing cloud. Piercing its boundaries is as dangerous as it is awe inducing. In the role of Billie, a witch farmer who sets out to save the land for future generations, players must pioneer, cultivate and craft spells to revitalize the corrupted realm. Nurture plants and push back the Miasma to uncover its origins.

"We're so excited to team up with Skybound Games to bring Homestead Arcana to life and to the hands of gamers all around the globe," said Zhenghua Yang, Serenity Forge's CEO. "With Homestead Arcana, we wanted to combine some of the best parts of games to create the ultimate experience that provides players an outlet where they can enjoy farming, role playing, exploration and more, all set in a world that is unique and beautiful." "We were blown away when we first saw Homestead Arcana's Ghibli-inspired art style fused with thoughtful genres and ideas," said Ian Howe, Managing Partner, Skybound Games. "From the endearing, down-to-earth farming to fantastical exploration RPG elements, we are excited to see where players take their stories."