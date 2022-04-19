Skydance New Media & Lucasfilm Games Reveal New Star Wars Project

Skydance New Media and Lucasfilm Games revealed today that they're partnering up to work on a brand new Star Wars project. According to the details, which were a bit sparse because the announcement is so new, the two entities will be working on a cinematic action-adventure game featuring an original story within that universe. This is the second significant project for Skydance, which was formed by Amy Hennig and Julian Beak with the goal of producing narrative-driven interactive entertainment. With any luck, we'll be getting a story that has nothing to do with the Skywalker line of stories and we'll get something either deep in the past or somewhere down the road in the future. Just anything that has nothing to do with somehow running into familiar faces. We have a few quotes from today's announcement below as we wait to hear more about it.

"I've often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly," said Hennig, President, Skydance New Media. "I'm elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love." "We couldn't be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure," said Douglas Reilly, Vice President, Lucasfilm Games. "Their vision for making inviting, cinematic interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We're working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we're looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right." "We couldn't be happier to be working with Lucasfilm Games," said Beak, Executive Vice President & GM, Skydance New Media. "We look forward to taking fans on an epic journey with this Star Wars action-adventure title."