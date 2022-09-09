Skydance New Media & Marvel Announce New Game At D23 Expo

Skydance New Media and Marvel Entertainment announced a brand new AAA video game in the works at D23 Expo today. According to the details released during the presentation, this will be a new narrative-driven, ensemble adventure game set in the Marvel Universe featuring Black Panther and Captain America. The game doesn't have a title yet, but we do know this will be an entirely original story that will take you on a WWII-era adventure. What's more, you'll be able to play four different heroes at different points in the story.

Based on the look and time period, it appears Cap in his prime will be working to fight Hydra with the help of someone who previously held the mantle of Black Panther. As to who the other heroes are, it's unclear at this moment, although the internet has already speculated who they might recreate in the past. We're going to assume these are two brand-new characters until we get confirmation otherwise. Here's more info from the studio about the new game.

As the game's narrative unfolds, players will be able to play an ensemble of four characters: a young Steve Rogers, aka Captain America; Azzuri, T'Challa's grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, leader of the fledgling Wakandan Spy Network. Players can look forward to intuitive controls and exhilarating second-to-second gameplay that captures the action and excitement of Marvel, inspired by landmark comics, television, and films, as they navigate this all-new globe-trotting adventure. "We're so grateful for all the enthusiasm and support we've received from fans, and we're thrilled to finally unveil a first glimpse of the game during this year's D23 Expo," said Hennig, President, Skydance New Media. "Marvel has been an incredible partner throughout the creative process as we develop an original story and build an exciting new team of characters. We hope fans are intrigued by this sneak peek, and we're excited to share more down the road." "Our D23 Expo reveal is only the beginning of the action-packed adventure awaiting Marvel fans," said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director, Marvel Games. "Amy and the Skydance New Media team have a deep love and respect for our characters, have poured themselves into the core comic book inspiration, and will harness their incredible storytelling skills to craft an all-new, thrilling narrative experience. Stay tuned over the next months as we'll share additional looks at our four heroes, two worlds, and one war."