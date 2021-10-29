Skydance New Media To Make A New Marvel Narrative Action Game

Skydance New Media announced today they have a new deal with Marvel Entertainment to make a narrative action title. for those unfamiliar with the studio, this is the new interactive division of Skydance Media founded by award-winning writer and director Amy Hennig (who is heading up the company) and Electronic Arts veteran Julian Beak. They will be working to develop a narrative-driven, action-adventure game that is set to feature a completely original story set within the Marvel Universe. Considering how new the announcement is, we don't expect to see much of anything on this until late 2022 at the earliest. We have more info from today's announcement below.

"I can't imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game," said Hennig, President, Skydance New Media. "The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It's an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love."

"Amy has been setting the bar for narrative adventure games for decades and we are happy to be collaborating with the talented and experienced New Media team at Skydance," said Jay Ong, Executive Vice President & Head of Marvel Games. "Their ambition and vision for making innovative entertainment using beloved Marvel IP was obvious from our first meeting. We're excited to share more with Marvel fans when the time is right."

"We are enormously excited to be working inside the Marvel Universe to craft a rich narrative of our own," said Beak, Executive Vice President & GM, Skydance New Media. "Jay and his team at Marvel Games are helping us make the best experiences imaginable."