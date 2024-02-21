Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Ziggurat Interactive | Tagged: Poppy Works, Slave Zero X

Slave Zero X Drops Launch Trailer For The Game's Release

Check out the official launch trailer for Slave Zero X, as Ziggurat Interactive have officially released the game this morning.

Master intricate combat with swordplay, aerial combos, and a variety of explosive weapons.

The game features a unique visual style with 2D sprites and 3D environment lighting.

Challenge yourself in the 'Bloody Palace' mode with endless battles and leaderboards.

Indie game developer Poppy Works and publisher Ziggurat Interactive dropped a new trailer for Slave Zero X as the game officially comes out today. The trailer is basically a cinematic look at the world the game is set in to give you a better idea of what you're fighting against. Enjoy the footage here as the game has officially been released this morning.

Slave Zero X

From the top of Megacity S1-9, the Sovereign Khan rules with fists of iron and flesh. Beneath the city's rotting foundations, a vengeful warrior embarks on a journey to murder him. 5 years prior to the events of Slave Zero, Slave Zero X brings new life to a world where horrific, living machines known as Slaves are primed to become the latest tools of war in humanity's long and bloody history. A secret band of warriors known as The Guardians hope to stop these biomecha from being unleashed upon the world, but one swordsman among their ranks has a different idea: use the enemy's own weapon against them. By merging with a stolen Slave Unit Prototype, Shou will become a furious Devil in pursuit of killing a false God.

Killer Combos: Use swift swordplay, explosive ordnance, and stylish combos against an army of meat and metal.

Use swift swordplay, explosive ordnance, and stylish combos against an army of meat and metal. Death From Above: Air juggling, dashes, and frequent target switching allow for you to take down foes of any size while wall-jumping and platforming can help you outmaneuver your enemies.

Air juggling, dashes, and frequent target switching allow for you to take down foes of any size while wall-jumping and platforming can help you outmaneuver your enemies. Fight For Your Life: Conquer mini-bosses, set pieces, and climactic 1-on-1 encounters that offer intense challenges against unforgettable villains.

Conquer mini-bosses, set pieces, and climactic 1-on-1 encounters that offer intense challenges against unforgettable villains. Strength Is Nothing Without Control: Use the Training Room to hone precise and powerful moves to string together devastating attack sequences.

Use the Training Room to hone precise and powerful moves to string together devastating attack sequences. Bbattle To The Beat: A 90s-inspired soundtrack features heavy Drum'n'Bass and funky industrial music that adds to the thrill of combat.

A 90s-inspired soundtrack features heavy Drum'n'Bass and funky industrial music that adds to the thrill of combat. Feast Your Eyes: A unique visual aesthetic combines nostalgic 2D sprites with an advanced lighting system and stylized 3D environments.

A unique visual aesthetic combines nostalgic 2D sprites with an advanced lighting system and stylized 3D environments. The End Is Never The End: After completing the campaign, further challenges await in an expansive and frenetic 'Bloody Palace' procedural challenge tower with an online high-score leaderboard.

