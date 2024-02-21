Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Ziggurat Interactive | Tagged: Poppy Works, Slave Zero X
Slave Zero X Drops Launch Trailer For The Game's Release
Check out the official launch trailer for Slave Zero X, as Ziggurat Interactive have officially released the game this morning.
Article Summary
- Slave Zero X, a prequel to the original classic, launches with an action-packed trailer.
- Master intricate combat with swordplay, aerial combos, and a variety of explosive weapons.
- The game features a unique visual style with 2D sprites and 3D environment lighting.
- Challenge yourself in the 'Bloody Palace' mode with endless battles and leaderboards.
Indie game developer Poppy Works and publisher Ziggurat Interactive dropped a new trailer for Slave Zero X as the game officially comes out today. The trailer is basically a cinematic look at the world the game is set in to give you a better idea of what you're fighting against. Enjoy the footage here as the game has officially been released this morning.
Slave Zero X
From the top of Megacity S1-9, the Sovereign Khan rules with fists of iron and flesh. Beneath the city's rotting foundations, a vengeful warrior embarks on a journey to murder him. 5 years prior to the events of Slave Zero, Slave Zero X brings new life to a world where horrific, living machines known as Slaves are primed to become the latest tools of war in humanity's long and bloody history. A secret band of warriors known as The Guardians hope to stop these biomecha from being unleashed upon the world, but one swordsman among their ranks has a different idea: use the enemy's own weapon against them. By merging with a stolen Slave Unit Prototype, Shou will become a furious Devil in pursuit of killing a false God.
- Killer Combos: Use swift swordplay, explosive ordnance, and stylish combos against an army of meat and metal.
- Death From Above: Air juggling, dashes, and frequent target switching allow for you to take down foes of any size while wall-jumping and platforming can help you outmaneuver your enemies.
- Fight For Your Life: Conquer mini-bosses, set pieces, and climactic 1-on-1 encounters that offer intense challenges against unforgettable villains.
- Strength Is Nothing Without Control: Use the Training Room to hone precise and powerful moves to string together devastating attack sequences.
- Bbattle To The Beat: A 90s-inspired soundtrack features heavy Drum'n'Bass and funky industrial music that adds to the thrill of combat.
- Feast Your Eyes: A unique visual aesthetic combines nostalgic 2D sprites with an advanced lighting system and stylized 3D environments.
- The End Is Never The End: After completing the campaign, further challenges await in an expansive and frenetic 'Bloody Palace' procedural challenge tower with an online high-score leaderboard.