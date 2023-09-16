Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Ziggurat Interactive | Tagged: Slave Zero X

Slave Zero X Receives New February Release Date

After a couple years of teasing the game, Ziggurat Interactive finally has a release date for their upcoming release of Slave Zero X.

Indie game publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer Poppy Works have finally given the game Slave Zero X a proper release date. After teasing the game for a couple of years, it's not been confirmed the game will be released on PC as well as all three major consoles on February 21, 2024. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out below.

"The newest title in the classic Dreamcast Slave Zero franchise will bring a whole new side-scrolling hack-and-slash experience to fans of the original game. A satisfyingly punishing game, Slave Zero X sees the protagonist, Shou, merging with a stolen Slave Unit Prototype, becoming a furious Devil in pursuit of killing a false God. Take up arms and do battle against the violent forces of the tyrannical SovKhan, the violent dictator who rules Megacity S1-9 with fists of iron and flesh. Featuring multiple gameplay modes and a variety of futuristic 2.5D dystopian urban levels to battle through, players will string together brutal combos and fight through waves of genetically enhanced biopunk opponents — all to the tune of a gnarly synth soundtrack. Run & slash your way through a dystopian future in this character action game, which will resonate with fans of action and fighting game favorites Devil May Cry, Strider, and Guilty Gear."

Different Modes to Mutilate: Play through the story, build your combo-crushing skills in training mode, or test your might in the post-story Bloody Palace mode

Play through the story, build your combo-crushing skills in training mode, or test your might in the post-story Bloody Palace mode Hack-n-Slash 'n Slash 'n Slash…: Chain together lethal attack combos with your sword and an array of explosive ordinance while leaping, sprinting, and flipping your way through a grim biopunk world

Chain together lethal attack combos with your sword and an array of explosive ordinance while leaping, sprinting, and flipping your way through a grim biopunk world A Uniquely Worthy 2.5D Environment : Battle your way through massive levels and boss-rushes in a lo-fi blend of 2D and 3D art reminiscent of the 90s Dreamcast era.

: Battle your way through massive levels and boss-rushes in a lo-fi blend of 2D and 3D art reminiscent of the 90s Dreamcast era. Brutal Battles and Cutthroat Stages: Conquer mini-bosses and climactic arch-villains in unforgettable combat sequences

Conquer mini-bosses and climactic arch-villains in unforgettable combat sequences Blood-Soaked and Synth-Soaked: Immerse yourself in a world of heavy Drum 'n Bass and industrial tracks that get more intense as the action heats up

